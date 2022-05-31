Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Body bore around two dozen entry and exit bullet wounds

On Monday the post-mortem of Moose Wala's body was conducted at the civil hospital in Mansa after his family agreed to it following the acceptance of its request of a probe by a sitting high court judge

A panel of five doctors completed the post mortem of Sidhu Moose Wala on Monday who was shot dead on Sunday. Around two dozen entry and exit bullet wounds were found on his body, according to a report by India Today. Excessive bleeding could have resulted in his death, it said.

According to the report, there were injuries to the internal organs of Moose Wala and a bullet was also found in his skull. His viscera samples have been sent for further examination.

On Monday the post-mortem of Moosewala's body was conducted at the civil hospital in Mansa after his family agreed to it following the acceptance of its request of a probe by a sitting high court judge.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of the civil hospital while his last rites will be performed on Tuesday, said the officials.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police on Monday detained six people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with the Punjabi singer's murder, according to ANI.

Uttarakhand STF and Punjab STF, in a joint operation with Dehradun Police, have detained six people who helped in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala by cordoning off the Shimla bypass Naya Gaon outpost, according to the report.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the killing of the famous Punjabi singer.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.