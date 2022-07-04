Sidhu Moose Wala murder: 18-year-old who fired the killer shot arrested by Delhi Police
The police also arrested another accused Sachin Bhiwani who was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters.
New Delhi: Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested 18-year-old Ankit Sirsa who shot popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala from the closest range.
The two wanted criminals, who belong to Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang alliance, were arrested on Sunday night, officials said.
Police said a 9 mm pistol along with 10 live cartridges, a 30 mm pistol with nine live cartridges, three police uniforms of Punjab Police and two mobile handsets along with a dongle and SIM card were seized from their possession.
According to TV reports, Ankit had marked Moose Wala's name in bullets and shot the singer from the closest range. He was accompanied by head of the 'Bolero Module' of the gang Priyavrat Fauji in a car. The accused's car waylaid Moose Wala by blocking his vehicle and shot him before fleeing from the spot.
Ankit, a resident of Sersa village in Haryana, is also named in two other cases of attempt to murder in Rajasthan.
Last month, the Special Cell arrested three people, including two shooters, in connection with the killing of Moose Wala.
The accused were identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana; Kashish (24), also from the state's Jhajjar district; and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab.
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on 29 May.
With inputs from PTI
