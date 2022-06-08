Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Politicians, fans join singer's family at bhog ceremony in Mansa

Condoling the death of noted singer late Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjab Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that the demise of the popular singer was a huge and irreparable loss for the family and fans

Mansa: Politicians rubbed shoulders with fans from Punjab and neighbouring Haryana as hundreds gathered at the New Grain Market in Mansa on Wednesday morning to take part in the bhog ceremony organised by the family of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh, popular as Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29.

Condoling the death of noted singer late Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjab Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that the demise of the popular singer was a huge and irreparable loss for the family and fans.

In a condolence message that was handed over to the aggrieved family by Cabinet Minister Baljeet Kaur, on behalf of the Chief Minister, during Bhog and antim ardas of the departed singer, the Chief Minister said that the untimely and tragic demise of the young artist has given a shock to his fans spread across the globe.

He said that the state government is fully supportive of the bereaved family members in this hour of crisis. Bhagwant Mann said that the entire state government pays tribute to the blessed singer who has carved a niche for himself in the vast field of music and entertainment.

The chief minister said that the death of a young son is a whopping loss for the family adding that the void created in the music industry with the death of Sidhu Moosewala will hardly be filled in the coming future.

He said that the talented singer's Punjabi songs transcended every border and made every Punjabi proud of him. Likewise, Bhagwant Mann said that the young singer also made his native village famous in every nook and corner of the world.

The chief minister said that though Sidhu Moosewala was a globally acclaimed singer, he remained firmly connected with his roots and continued to live with his family in their ancestral village. He said that Sidhu Moose Wala served his family and society zealously adding that his life will always inspire the youngsters to scale new heights in life. Bhagwant Mann prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to family members to bear this huge loss.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Dr Baljeet Kaur accompanied by MLAs Gurpreet Singh Banawali, Balkar Sidhu, Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Narinder Kaur Bharaj shared the grief with the family on behalf of the Chief Minister.

Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on 29 May, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover along with that of over 400 others. The state police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind it.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder. This murder was in retaliation for youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's murder that took place last year, he had claimed.

