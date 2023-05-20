Siddaramaiah sworn in as Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar becomes Dy CM

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have been sworn in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Karnataka respectively.

Some sources have also said that eight legislators are likely to be sworn in as Ministers along with them.

Last week, Congress bagged a sweeping victory in the southern state, bringing an end to BJP’s term.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were in Delhi till late Friday night discussing with the party’s high command the names of ministers to be inducted into the new cabinet and the allocation of portfolios.

Among those who will be sworn in today include G Parameshwara, K H Muniyappa, K J George, M B Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy, and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

The event took place at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium. Several leaders from like-minded parties attended the ceremony including MK Stalin, D Raja, Nitish Kumar, Mehbuba Mufti, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, and Kamal Haasan.

Siddaramaiah, 75, has become the Chief Minister for the second term after his earlier five-year stint in 2013. While Shivakumar, 61, who had earlier worked as Minister under Siddaramaiah, will continue as the party’s Karnataka state president till the Parliamentary elections next year.

Promises Congress has to fulfil

While the Congress has won the only erstwhile BJP-ruled state, the grand old party has a number of promises it has to keep up to.

In its election manifesto, Congress promised to implement the ‘guarantees’ of 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti), on the very first day of assuming power in the state.

Shivakumar said on Friday, “Fulfilling the promises made to the people is our first priority.”

