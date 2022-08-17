Siachen hero Lance Naik Chandrashekhar's mortal remains brought home after 38 years

The mortal remains were found in an old bunker at the glacier on 13 August.

New Delhi: Mortal remains of Lance Naik Chandrashekhar have been recovered after 38 years from the Siachen glacier and brought to his home in Haldwani in Uttarakhand.

The jawan had gone missing in an Avalanche on 29 May 1984 during operation Meghdoot.

The report added that Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar was part of a team that was given the task of capturing Point 5965, an important feature that the Pakistanis were eyeing. This was pre-empted by the Indian Army and a team from the 19 Kumaon regiment, that Lance Naik Shekhar was part of, was immediately despatched. This was one of the first actions under Operation Meghdoot to occupy Siachen Glacier, which took place on 29 May 1984.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reached Haldwani, the hometown of Lance Naik Chandrashekhar to pay his last respects.

