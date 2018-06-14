Veteran journalist and Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari was attacked by unidentified gunmen outside his office in the heart of Srinagar, police officials said on Thursday.

Bukhari, who was leaving his office in Press Enclave in the city centre Lal Chowk for an iftar party when he was shot at, succumbed to his injuries.

The two policemen who were guarding him were also injured, they added.