Shujaat Bukhari killed; news updates: Rising Kashmir editor-in-chief shot dead in Srinagar's Press Colony

India FP Staff Jun 14, 2018 20:03:19 IST
  • 20:03 (IST)

    Omar Abdullah tweets on journalist's demise, says he is 'shocked beyond words'

  • 20:01 (IST)

    Scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid: Mehbooba Mufti

  • 19:56 (IST)

    Deeply shocked: Shehla Rashid

  • 19:52 (IST)

    Shocked to hear about attack on Bukhari: Ram Madhav

  • 19:50 (IST)

    'Rising Kashmir' editor Shujaat Bukhari dead: Reports

  • 19:48 (IST)

    Visuals of the spot where Bukhari was attacked

Veteran journalist and Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari was attacked by unidentified gunmen outside his office in the heart of Srinagar, police officials said on Thursday.

Bukhari, who was leaving his office in Press Enclave in the city centre Lal Chowk for an iftar party when he was shot at, succumbed to his injuries.

The two policemen who were guarding him were also injured, they added.


