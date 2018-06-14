Veteran journalist and Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari was attacked by unidentified gunmen outside his office in the heart of Srinagar, police officials said on Thursday.
Bukhari, who was leaving his office in Press Enclave in the city centre Lal Chowk for an iftar party when he was shot at, succumbed to his injuries.
The two policemen who were guarding him were also injured, they added.
Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 20:03 PM
Highlights
Scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid: Mehbooba Mufti
'Rising Kashmir' editor Shujaat Bukhari dead: Reports
20:03 (IST)
Omar Abdullah tweets on journalist's demise, says he is 'shocked beyond words'
20:01 (IST)
19:56 (IST)
Deeply shocked: Shehla Rashid
19:52 (IST)
Shocked to hear about attack on Bukhari: Ram Madhav
19:50 (IST)
19:48 (IST)
Visuals of the spot where Bukhari was attacked