Shrikant Tyagi Case: 'Galibaaz' gets bail
Shrikant Tyagi, who was accused of misbehaving with a woman in Grand Omaxe Society in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court
Noida: Shrikant Tyagi, who was accused of misbehaving with a woman in Grand Omaxe Society in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court. Several cases were registered against Shrikant Tyagi including misbehavior, indecency and assault on a woman.
The absconding Shrikant Tyagi was arrested in Meerut on August 9 by Uttar Pradesh STF and Noida Police. Three of his accomplices were also arrested along with him.
Shrikant Tyagi was charged with indecently assaulting a woman at Grand Omaxe Society in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on August 5. Thereafter, the Surajpur court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.
