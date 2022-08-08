Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is one of the sacred days for the Hindu community. It will be observed on 8 August 2022 (Monday)

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is one of the auspicious days for the Hindu community. It is observed twice a year. The first Ekadashi, Paush Shukla Paksha Ekadashi, falls in the month of December or January. The second Ekadashi - Shravana Shukla Paksha Ekadashi- occurs in the month of July or August as per the English calendar. Ekadashi during Paush Shukla Paksha and Shravan Shukla Paksha is known as Putrada Ekadashi. This special Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is observed by couples who want to be blessed with a child. Putrada Ekadashi during the Shravana month is given more importance by devotees around the country.

The day is particularly favourable for Vaishnavas -followers of Lord Vishnu. As the name goes, Putrada means ‘giver of sons’. Hence, it is believed that by observing Putrada Ekadashi fast or Vrat, a couple's boon for a child can be fulfilled. This special day is celebrated with eagerness all over India.

Shubh Muhurat:

According to drikpanchang.com, the Shravana Putrada Ekadashi will be observed on 8 August 2022 (Monday). The Ekadashi tithi begins at 11:50 pm on 7 August and ends at 09:00 pm on 8 August. Meanwhile, the Hari Vasara ends on 9 August at 2:12 am. The Parana Time begins on the same day at 6:04 am and concludes at 8:39 am.

Puja Vidhi:

The main ritual to be followed on Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is fasting. The fast is observed by both partners if they want a child. Some couples observe a strict fast while others keep partial fasting. Consuming rice, onion, grains, pulses, or non-vegetarian food is strictly prohibited on this sacred day.

Devotees observing the fast must only eat sattvic items- foods that are light and healthy. The fast is broken after completing the puja rituals and offering food to the poor.

During puja, devotees perform the Panchamrit Abhishek in front of the idol of Lord Vishnu. Along with that, they also offer fresh flowers, fruits, and other puja items. Many ardent followers also keep a vigil the whole night by singing bhajans in praise of Lord Vishnu. Some visit nearby temples during the evening.

Significance:

On Shravana Putrada Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu is worshipped with full devotion and sincerity. Devotees believe that their wish for a child will be fulfilled if they pray to the god and observe a fast in his honour.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.