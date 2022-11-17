Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Accused Aftab to stay in jail as court extends police custody

Shraddha Walker Murder Case: A Delhi court on Thursday remanded murder accused Aftab Amin Poonawala to five days of police custody. The Saket Court also allowed narco test of the accused after he gave his consent.

The police will take Aftab to Himachal Pradesh and Uttaranchal in order to put together the sequence of events leading to the gruesome murder of his alleged girlfriend Shraddha Walker.

Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused in the Shraddha Walker Murder Case in Mehrauli, Delhi, was produced in court on Thursday through video conference. The five-day remand of the accused had ended on Thursday, so the police had requested the court to extend Aftab’s custody.

The lawyers were also enraged by the alleged VIP treatment given to the accused. Police officials said that in view of the possible attack on the accused, the Delhi Police had produced Aftab in court through video conference. The lawyers are this decision and accused the police of giving VIP treatment to Aftab.

How was Aftab caught?

When the Delhi Police started investigating the Shraddha murder case, Aftab told the cops that his live-in partner (Shraddha) left the house on 22 May after a fight.

For the unversed, Shraddha was killed on 18 May this year.

News agency ANI quoted its sources saying that during the probe, Aftab said that Shraddha left the house only with her mobile phone and left all her belonging back in their flat. He further claimed that he tried contacting her, but her number was unreachable.

Aftab alleged that after several attempts, he had stopped calling her and did not come in contact with her.

He was caught lying when the police check his and Shraddha’s phone call records and traced their locations.

After murdering Shraddha, Aftab transferred Rs 54,000 from her account

Delhi Police got the access of bank statement of the couple which revealed that on 26 May, Rs 54,000 was transferred from Shraddha’s net banking account app to Aftab’s account.

This made the police case stronger and Aftab’s lies exposed as he had earlier told the cops that Shraddha was unreachable since 22 May and that he did not come in contact with her.

Interestingly, the location of bank transfer that took place on 26 May also turned out to be the Mehrauli Police Station in south Delhi.

