Shraddha Walkar’s friend recalls helping her file a police complaint against Aftab Poonawala in 2020

New Delhi: A friend of Shraddha Walkar’s, Rahul Rai, on Friday revealed that he along with a group of other friends had helped the Mumbai woman to file a police complaint against her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala way back in 2022.

“In 2020 we all helped her in filing an FIR after she reached out to us for help saying Aftab beats her…after the complaint we took her home. When the police officer suggested detaining Aftab for interrogation, she said such things happen in a relationship,” Rai, Shraddha’s friend said.

The following day, the police called her to the police station again where she had said she was scared that he may eventually kill her as he had already tried to kill her before, the friend recalled. Shraddha had also revealed that Aftab often beat her up and also locked her up at home, while he befriended other women, Rai said.

Ongoing investigations have now revealed that Shraddha was hospitalised in Mumbai two years ago at about the same time in 2020 with internal injuries.

According to her friend, the Mumbai woman who was brutally murdered in Delhi in May this year by Aftab, also mentioned to the police that he sometimes consumed drugs.

A photo shared by Rai shows her with bruises on her nose, cheek and neck, but it is not clear whether it was taken when she was hospitalised that year.

Rai said the photo was taken in 2020 when Shraddha went to the police to complain about being beaten by Aftab. “I took her to the police. He had attacked her two-three times. There was a deep mark on her neck, as if he had tried to strangle her. The police had persuaded Shraddha to go home, though she was terrified,” Rai recalled.

In his confessions to the police after he was nabbed, Aftab Poonawala has already admitted that he had wanted to kill Shraddha on several occasions before he finally decided to murder her. He then chopped her mutilated body into 35 odd pieces and threw the remains in forests across Delhi-NCR. Several body parts of the murdered woman are yet to be recovered by police and forensics teams.

