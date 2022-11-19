Shraddha Walkar murder: Cops find object possibly used to chop victim’s body

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Saturday recovered heavy and sharp cutting tools from Aftab Ameen Poonawala’s rented flat, which they suspect may have been used to chop Shraddha Walkar’s body. Aftab has started confessing the truth after strict interrogation, and helped the police find the vital evidence from his Chhatarpur flat, police officials said.

Police teams also recovered a heavy black polythene bag from the vicinity of Aftab’s Gurugram workplace on Friday.

Recovery of weapon key to further probe

Aftab has confessed that he found out online that while dismembering a dead body, blood can fall up to a few feet, so he kept a distance of several feet around the place where the dead body was cut into 35 pieces, police said. He also removed all blood stains with a special kind of acid. The investigation so far has revealed.

Forensics teams claimed that the blood stains on his clothes on the day of the murder would still be there. But both their clothes have not been found so far. Aftab has told the police that he disposed of Shraddha’s bloodstained clothes in the civic garbage van.

In an attempt to find the clothes that Shraddha was wearing on the day of the murder, police teams have started tracking the civic network of waste collection. According to people aware of the development, police have identified two dumping spots for waste from the neighbourhood where the couple lived.

The police have collected all the clothes from the flat in the hope of finding more evidence.

