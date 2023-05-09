Shraddha Walkar case: Delhi Court charges Aaftab Poonawala with murder, destruction of evidence

A Delhi Court has framed Aaftab Poonawala with charges of murder and disappearance of evidence in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. Poonawala has been accused of killing his live-in partner Walkar.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar said the arguments were heard at length and sufficient materials were placed on record by the prosecution.

Poonawala has been charged under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

“In the light of the aforesaid facts, sufficient material has been placed on record by the prosecution which warrants trial of the accused for both the offences,” she said.

Reading out the charges to the accused, the judge said that Poonawala murdered Walkar on May 18 last year following which he chopped her body and disposed of the parts at various places in Delhi between May 18 and 22.

Poonawala has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and claimed a trial. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on June 1.

Last month, Shraddha Walkar’s father Vikas Walkar on Saturday demanded the case be fast-tracked so that he can perform her last rites.

The Delhi Police on March 20 told the court while completing its arguments on the charges that “incriminating circumstances revealed through reliable and clinching evidence which form a chain of events”.

With inputs from agencies

