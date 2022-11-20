Shraddha murder case: Delhi police find part of skull, bones in forest, sent for DNA match
In the grisly murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala, Delhi police on Sunday recovered more human remains from the Mehrauli forest
New Delhi: In the grisly murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala, Delhi police on Sunday recovered more human remains from the Mehrauli forest.
The police reportedly found the base of a skull, a decapitated jaw, and more bones today. These remains will be sent for forensic examination to match with Shraddha’s father’s DNA samples.
The Delhi police had initially recovered eight to ten bones that were sent for forensic examination. The police also recovered Shraddha’s bag, some of her clothes, and shoes from her boyfriend’s Chattarpur apartment, the second vital location in the investigation as the couple stayed there before the murder.
Notably, Aftab confessed to concealing all evidence related to Shraddha and that he destroyed three of her pictures that he found in their apartment after he killed her.
The police have been carrying out numerous searches in the forest every day for the past three days. Today, they left Aftab’s flat with two big black plastic bags. The upcoming days are quite crucial for the investigation as Aftab’s custody ends on Wednesday and key evidence in the case is still missing.
The police on Saturday recovered heavy and sharp cutting tools from Aftab’s residence that is suspected to be the tool he might have used to chop off Shraddha’s body. A heavy black polythene bag was also found at Aftab’s Gurugram workplace the day before.
Also, after the Forensic Science Laboratory team takes up the police’s request, Aftab’s narco test will be conducted soon.
Shraddha and Aftab moved to Delhi in May and four days later after an argument over expenses and infidelity, Aftab strangled her to death and later, chopped her body into 35 pieces that he kept in a refrigerator, which he disposed of in a jungle over 18 days, the police said.
