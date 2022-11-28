Shraddha murder case: Aaftab to undergo pending polygraph session today, narco test likely on 5 December

New Delhi: The pending polygraph sessions of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, will take place over the next two days(Monday and Tuesday) and the narco test is likely to be held on 5 December, sources said on Sunday.

Two sessions of polygraph test have been lined up, one each on Monday and Tuesday, at the Forensic Science Laboratory(FSL) in Rohini, according to the officials.

Poonawala has already undergone three sessions of the test, also known as lie detector test, the last being held for about three hours on Friday, as per a report by PTI.

During the previous sessions of polygraph tests, Aftab was questioned about his childhood, his early life, his friends, family and companions, as well as his relationship with Shraddha.

He was also asked about what triggered him to kill his live-in partner, when he committed the murder and the places where he visited to hide the evidences in the case.

Earlier, the Delhi Police, along with teams from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, pumped out water from a pond at Maidan Garhi in Chhatarpur area after Poonawala claimed that he had thrown Walkar’s severed head and some other remains there.

The police had seized five knives from the Chhatarpur flat of Poonawala on 24 November and sent them to FSL to ascertain if they were used in the crime.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar, 27, and chopped her body into 35 parts, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on 12 November and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on 17 November. On 26 November, the court sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

With inputs from agencies

