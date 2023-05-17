Confusion over Karnataka’s next chief minister is yet to end as the Congress has still not finalised a name for Chief Minister even after securing 135 seats in the recently held Assembly election in the state.

Karnataka outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said “The Congress is yet to finalise its CM candidate in spite of getting a majority. This shows the internal situation in the party. The aspirations of people are more important than politicking. Congress party should choose a CM as soon as possible,”.

However, Randeep Surjewala, the party’s Karnataka in-charge said that deliberations are currently underway by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. “The Chief Minister’s name will be announced as soon as the party reach a conclusion. In the next 48-72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in the state,” he said.

Some of the media reports cited sources saying that DK Shivakumar has resisted negotiating on any bet. “Shivakumar disagreed on splitting the tenure of the Chief Minister’s post. He also refused to become Deputy CM,” it said.

According to a senior party leader, the Congress’ central leadership continues will hold talks to select the new CM. “Siddaramaiah is likely to take the oath of Karnataka’s Chief Minister on Wednesday,” he said.

The supporters of Siddaramaiah have already started celebrating in Bengaluru by pouring milk on his poster.

On Sunday night, after a long meeting with party senior leaders, the Congress passed a unanimous resolution authorising the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge to select the next chief minister of Karnataka.

The Congress secured 135 seats and the Bhartiya Janata Party only won 66 seats out of 224 constituencies. Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular) only managed to get 19 seats.

The results have washed off the speculations of hung assembly as the state saw a decisive mandate after 2013.

