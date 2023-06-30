‘Show Gehlot the strength of this gathering, he will now it’s time to go’: Amit Shah in Udaipur

“If someone were to show the strength of the public meeting, the former would know it was time for his government to go,” BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday lampooned Rajasthan chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.

Shah was addressing a public rally in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Udaipur to showcase the nine years of achievements of the Modi government.

Lauding the crowd for having turned up in great numbers, Shah said that looking at the atmosphere of Mewar, he was sure that the BJP was going to come back into power in 2023 and 2024 in the full majority.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | PM Modi’s 9 years have been dedicated to the welfare of the poor. The respect PM Modi is getting across the world is the respect not of BJP or anyone else, it is the respect of 130 crore people of this country: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Udaipur pic.twitter.com/fjLRSy4k8j — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

“Mewar is the BJP’s stronghold. It is from here that BJP’s victory begins. The BJP is poised to post a victory that will break all records and form a government with an unprecedented majority,” Shah said.

As the BJP has gamed the politics of beneficiaries of schemes launched by the Centre, taking it forward Shah enumerated the pro-people schemes launched by PM Narendra Modi is the past nine years and how they had benefitted the public.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi in the last nine years crores of farmers have received Rs6,000 every year; under the ‘Jal Jivan Mission’, we have brought piped water to the homes of the poor; The BJP government has ensured the distributed free ration across the country,” Shah said.

VIDEO | “In 2023 (Rajasthan Assembly polls), uproot the government of (CM) Ashok Gehlot so that the path for PM Modi to return in 2024 (Lok Sabha Elections) is cleared,” says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Udaipur. pic.twitter.com/Kvd0XwOA4V — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2023

During the Congress regime, there were only 90 ‘ekal vidyalaya’, but the Modi government, since 2014, has made over 500 such schools. We have given scholarships to over 30 lakh students.

The nine years of the Modi government have been nine years of pride for India.”

Shah said that 80 lakh farmers have received Rs 16,000 crores directly in their bank accounts. “PM Modi has ensured that fresh drinking water reaches the homes of 43 lakh families in Rajasthan,” he added.

VIDEO | “Kamal Nath removed chapters on Kargil war from the state’s syllabus. Now, you (people) should remove their (Congress) chapter in November (when the Assembly polls are likely to be held),” says BJP chief @JPNadda in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/2mfyFTSN2n — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2023

