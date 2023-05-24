Shopkeepers can no longer ask for mobile numbers before generating bill, govt issues advisory

Some people do get irritated when a shopkeeper asks them to provide their mobile number after a purchase. Some even feel that their number will be leaked and after that they will get loads of spam calls. Well, now the Indian government has come up with a solution for this.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry has issued an advisory directing the shopkeepers not to insist on the personal contact details of customers for delivering certain services, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told PTI.

The advisory has been issued following several consumer complaints, where various customers have complained about many retailers not providing them services if they refuse to share their contact number.

“Sellers say they cannot generate the bill until personal contact details are provided. This is an unfair and restrictive trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act and there is no rationality behind collecting the information,” said Singh, according to PTI.

Consumers were also concerned that their mobile numbers will be leaked, which will ultimately lead to them getting spam calls. Therefore, an advisory was issued to the retail industry and industry chambers Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) to address this issue in the interest of consumers.

It is not mandatory in India for customers to furnish their mobile numbers to a retailer to generate a bill. However, customers are put in an awkward situation by retailers insisting on a number to conclude transactions. Most of the time, customers are not given an option to opt out in many of these situations.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.