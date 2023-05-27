The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to withdraw the Rs 2000 banknotes from circulation. However, the existing notes will still retain their status as legal tender, as stated by the RBI.

In the midst of this decision by the central bank, a hilarious situation has recently occurred where a woman had an amusing encounter with a shopkeeper who refused to accept her Rs 2,000 note. Despite the RBI’s assurance that the notes would remain legal tender, some shopkeepers and petrol pumps have been reluctant to accept them. The woman’s humorous interaction with the shopkeeper added to the frenzy surrounding the situation.

On Twitter, a user shared a screenshot of a funny conversation with her friend. Her friend messaged her about a frustrating experience of trying to buy Lays Gourmet chips but facing rejection from the shopkeeper for offering a Rs 2,000 note. Frustrated, she explained that the note was still valid until 30 September. However, the shopkeeper pointed out that the note was torn, leading her to make the payment using Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Since being posted, the tweet has gained more than 26,500 views and received several likes on the social media platform.

According to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the primary purpose behind introducing the Rs 2,000 note was to promptly replace the value of the currency that was being phased out as part of the demonetization process. However, the decision to withdraw these notes has been taken as that objective has been successfully accomplished, and there are now an ample number of notes available in other denominations.

Das stated that the RBI will assess the number of returned Rs 2,000 notes before deciding whether to extend the deadline beyond 30 September. He explained that setting a deadline was necessary because, without it, people might not take the exchange process seriously, causing it to prolong indefinitely. Das emphasised that establishing a cut-off date would ensure a conclusive resolution.

Das emphasised that there was no need for individuals to feel compelled to immediately return or exchange their Rs 2,000 notes. He assured the public that they had a generous timeframe of four months, until 30 September to complete the process. The RBI governor’s statement aimed to alleviate any sense of urgency among the population.

