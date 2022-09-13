Shocking video shows kids sitting in moving car's open boot, police takes action

A viral video shows a car moving on the road while the three children were sitting in the boot which remained open. While children were seen playing with their toys behind the car, two elders were reportedly in the front

Every other day, different kinds of viral videos continue to surface on the internet. While many of them manage to entertain and amuse people, some also reflect and portray the ugly truth of society or the misdeeds being done by people which can be unethical or unlawful. In one such viral video, an incident has now come to light from Telangana’s Hyderabad where the irresponsible behaviour of elders left people in shock and worried state.

The shocking video that has gone viral on social media shows traffic rule violators from Telangana who were caught in the act while they were traveling in a car with an open boot. Well, this is not it. Three children were also sitting inside the open boot as the vehicle was moving.

The video which was shared by a Twitter user, by the name of Soncho Zara on 5 September, shows the car moving on the road as the three children were sitting in the boot which remained open. While the children were seen playing with their toys behind the car, two elders were reportedly in the front. A person driving behind the car took the video which was later shared on Twitter.

Check the video here:



Sharing the video, the Twitter user tagged the Twitter handles of Hyderabad Police and Telangana government asking them to review and take action in the matter.

“How irresponsible parents are they? Pls take review sir and action,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, in a quick action, the Hyderabad Police took immediate cognisance of the incident and also pressed a fine on the driver. Responding to the shared video, the Cyberabad Traffic Police wrote, “Sir, Your information has been verified and E-Challan has been generated. Thanks for joining hands with Cyberabad Traffic Police in improving road safety.”

On the other hand, social media users who were left fumed over the carelessness of the adults in the vehicle raised questions regarding the safety of the children and their irresponsibility. Taking to the comment section, one user wrote “Arrest the parents for jeopardising the lives of the children. The parents should know better. What kind of lessons are they giving their children? Irresponsible parents will bring up irresponsible children later to be irresponsible citizens. Ban the parents from driving for 5 years.”

Another user while slamming irresponsible parents wrote, “I’ve seen children sticking their heads out of SunRoofs in moving cars, Toddlers sitting on dad’s lap while he is driving. The children are maybe 2-5 years of age. If brakes are applied suddenly there could be injuries. No concept of safety. Parents are less sensible than children.”

