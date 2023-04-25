In a shocking turn of events, a grave accident recently claimed the life of an innocent eight-year-old girl in Kerala after a mobile phone exploded in her hands.

The girl identified as Adithya Sree who hails from the Thiruvilwamala village of Thrissur district was watching a video on the mobile phone when the device exploded suddenly, causing severe injuries to the minor. The incident took place on Monday night, following which she was given immediate medical attention.

However, the eight-year-old succumbed to her injuries. The matter is presently under police investigation, while the forensic examinations will reveal further details of the accident.

The girl was a Class 3 student at the Thiruvilawamala Christ New Life School.

Phone explodes in minor’s hand

As reported by the local media, it was around 10.20 pm on Monday when the child was busy watching videos in her house. However, the phone reportedly overheated, causing it to explode right in her hands. The Pazhayannur Police has initiated an investigation into the matter. As stated by the police, the girl was alone with her grandmother when the accident took place. She suffered severe injuries on her face and hands, which led to her death.

Forensic experts will be reaching the victim’s house to complete further formalities and do a detailed examination. Meanwhile, it is being said that the phone which was purchased around three years back had its battery replaced a year back.

Notably, this is not the first time when such an incident has taken place. On several occasions in the past, mobile phones have been reported exploding in people’s hands, leaving them gravely injured. In January this year, a mobile phone exploded in the hands of a 16-year-old minor boy in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar. The boy held the phone in his hands when the device exploded suddenly, leaving a serious injury on his hands.

