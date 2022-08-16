Shivamogga violence: Karnataka home minister holds meeting with senior police officials

Karnataka police has arrested four men in connection with the stabbing incident that took place in the Shivamogga district on Monday

New Delhi: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has reacted to communal clashes in Shivamogga over a poster of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar in the district on Independence Day.

Araga Jnanendra is holding a meeting with ADGP Law & Order Alok Kumar and other senior police officials in Shivamogga.

Section 144 was imposed here after a group of people tried to remove banners of VD Savarkar to install Tipu Sultan's banners in the area yesterday.

The accused have been identified as Nadeem (25), Abdul Rehman (25), Tanveer, and Jabiullah.

According to a report in India Today, the police are investigating whether the accused arrested have links with any organisation.

A 20-yr-old man named Prem Singh was stabbed in the Gandhi Bazar area of Shivamogga, hours after a row erupted over a poster of VD Savarkar put up at Ameer Ahmed circle on Independence Day.

The accused have been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation into the case is underway.

