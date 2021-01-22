Shivamogga blast: Two detained after explosion kills six quarry workers; Yediyurappa announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

The Karnataka chief minister condoled the deaths and said that the government has ordered an investigation into the accident. Shivamogga is Yediyurappa's home district

Two people have been detained and a high-level investigation has been ordered into the explosion in Shivamogga district which left at least six dead.

The explosion had occurred on Thursday night after a truckload of gelatin sticks exploded at a stone-mining quarry.

PTI quoted police as saying that the people detained include a contractor of a stone crushing facility where the blast occurred.

The exact toll due to the blast is unclear as publications are reporting various figures. While The Times of India and News18 quoted Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa as saying that five people have died, reports also emerged of at least eight deaths due to the explosion.

PTI, which has reported that six casualties have been caused, also quoted authorities as saying that the toll is likely to increase.

"There are rumours that at least 10 to 15 people have died. Let the police complete their investigation," Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner KB Shivakumar told PTI on Friday.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa condoled the deaths and said that the Karnataka government has ordered an investigation into the accident. Shivamogga is Yediyurappa's home district. Stringent action would be taken against the guilty, he added.

The chief minister also said that he had been in contact with senior officials since last night and dispatched teams to carry out rescue operations.

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Yediyurappa tweeted.

According to The Times of India, Yediyurappa has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

The sound of the blast, which was initially thought to be an earthquake, was heard in neighbouring Davangere, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada districts as well.

In Shivamogga, the effect was severe as some houses developed cracks, and roof tiles and window panes shattered into pieces.

The vehicle was badly mangled and the bodies of the victims were dismembered beyond recognition, reports said.

With inputs from PTI