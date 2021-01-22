Shivamogga Blast: At least 8 killed in explosion at mining quarry in Karnataka district; police says toll likely to rise

'The victims were reportedly transporting the explosives meant for mining in a truck when the incident happened,' a police officer told PTI

At least eight people were killed in a blast at a stone mining quarry in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Thursday night, the police said.

The massive explosion took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility around 10.30 pm, sending shockwaves not only in Shivamogga, but also in neighbouring Chikkamagaluru and Davangere districts.

The impact of the blast caused window panes to shatter while many houses and even roads developed cracks, said an eye-witness.

As the jolt was mistaken to have been caused by an earthquake, geologists were contacted, who ruled out recording tremors in any of their observatories.

"There was no earthquake. But an explosion did take place at Hunsur on the outskirts of Shivamogga under the Rural Police station limits," a police officer told PTI.

Another police officer said, "There has been a blast in a truck carrying gelatin. Six labourers in the truck were found dead. The vibrations were felt locally."

He added that the toll might increase.

The victims were reportedly transporting the explosives meant for mining when the incident happened. The vehicle was badly mangled and the bodies of the victims were dismembered beyond recognition.

Senior district and police officials including the superintendent of police of Shivamogga have rushed to the spot.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday expressed his condolences to the kin of the deceased and ordered a probe into the explosion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of blast victims and said the state government is providing all possible assistance to the affected.

In a message tweeted by the Prime Minister's Office, Modi said, "Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The state government is providing all possible assistance to the affected."

With inputs from PTI