Mumbai: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhonsle, who is also a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking removal of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who stoked a fresh controversy by calling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an ‘old idol’.

At an event in in Aurangabad on 19 November, Koshyari had said, “If someone asks who your idol is, you don’t have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones – from Babasaheb Ambedkar to (Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways) Nitin Gadkari.”

Koshyari made the remarks after conferring D.Litt degrees on Gadkari, a senior BJP leader, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at the event.

“The statements made by the governor and the spokesperson of BP are very contradictory to the beliefs of the nation it would only be appropriate if you could take measures to remove Hon. Governor of Maharashtra. Your actions and deliberations in resolving this current standoff would go miles in restoring the confidence of the people of Maharashtra and the nation, that you stand in solidarity with the people’s belief and faith in Chh. Shivaji Maharaj,” Bhonsle wrote.

The Rajya Sabha MP also highlighted that Koshyari had also made “objectionable remarks” against Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribal Phule in the past.

“I personally condone the statements made by him against Chh. Shivaji Maharaj. The Hon. Governor of Maharashtra prior to this incident had made objectionable remarks against Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribal Phule. Even after these statements were objected to by the public by and large, the hon. Governor chooses not to alter himself against such inflammatory remarks,” he added in the letter.

Bhonsle also wrote to Union Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He also demanded action against Sudhanshu Trivedi.

An emotive and iconic figure in Maharashtra, transcending political affiliations, the governor’s remark on the Maratha warrior did not go down well with leaders.

With inputs from agencies

