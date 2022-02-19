Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Celebrate the day by sharing these wishes, messages and quotes with your loved ones

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti or Shivaji Jayanti was first started in 1870 by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and the practice was continued by freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated across the country on 19 February every year. He founded the Maratha Kingdom and was one of India's most progressive, wise and fearless emperors. This year marks his 392nd birth anniversary.

Born in Pune’s Shivneri Fort in 1630, the great Maratha ruler was named after Goddess Shivai, who had granted his mother's wish for a son.

The birth anniversary of Shivaji is celebrated with great zeal and pride in Maharashtra. The day is also observed as a public holiday in the state. People remember Shivaji Maharaj for his courage, warfare tactics, and well-structured civil administration system.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti or Shivaji Jayanti was first started in 1870 by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. The practice of celebrating the Maratha king’s birth anniversary was continued by renowned freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak. He also highlighted Shivaji's contributions to the community.

His contribution to Indian history has made him a national hero and a role model for many in the country.

On Shivaji Jayanti, share these wishes, messages and quotes with friends and family members.

Wishes and messages:

May you stay blessed with the blessings of Shivaji Maharaj. May you achieve success in your life and fulfil your dreams. Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2021!

May you be blessed with the strength and courage to fight with all problems in life. My best wishes on Shivaji Jayanti!

Shivaji Jayanti reminds us of the great courage of Chatrapati Shivaji. Happy Shivaji Jayanti to you and your family!

Shivaji Maharaj’s bravery and valour will keep inspiring generations to come. Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

Quotes by Chhatrapati Shivaji

“Do not think of the enemy as weak, but do not also overestimate their strength.”

“Never bend your head, always hold it high.”

“Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.