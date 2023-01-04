There is no dearth of women shattering glass ceilings and achieving every honour possible. Now, another example can be added to the list, this time from India. Recently, Captain Shiva Chauhan smashed all the theories of gender stereotypes after being deployed at a frontline post in Siachen glacier. Following the appointment, Chauhan became the first woman Army officer to be operationally posted at the highest battlefield in the world. She was assigned to the Kumar post, which is situated at an elevation of roughly 15,600 feet, for a three-month tenure. Since the news went public, wishes started coming from every nook and corner of the country. Mahindra CEO Anand Mahindra also marked this proud moment with a special post on his personal Twitter handle.

Shiva Shakti! We’re cheering her on and praying for her success & safety. May she bury gender stereotypes deep in the Siachen Snow. https://t.co/NzmGmaoCJ5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 3, 2023



The entrepreneur re-shared a clip of Chauhan uploaded by the news agency ANI. In the footage, the officer can be spotted walking through the snow-clad terrain in her special army uniform. The Siachen glacier, located in the Karakoram range at a height of about 20,000 feet, is regarded as the highest militarized area in the world. The soldiers posted there need to contend with several weather issues, including frostbite and strong winds.

Mahindra termed Chauhan’s achievement “Shiva Shakti” and prayed for her “success and safety.” His caption further reads, “May she bury gender stereotypes deep in the Siachen Snow.” Since being shared on Twitter, the 26-second video has received more than 1.5 lakh views so far. Furthermore, Mahindra’s post has amassed over 6,00 likes and hundreds of retweets.

A user agreed with the business tycoon and said, “Shiva Shakti is the perfect name, sir.”

Shiva Shakti is the perfect name Sir 😊👍🙏 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) January 3, 2023



Another one noted, “My salute to her and her parents for bringing such a brave girl to this world.”

Indeed Shiva Shakti. My salute to her and her parents for bringing such a brave girl to this world. God bless 🙏🏻 — Geetikanthaa Daas (@ItsGK007) January 3, 2023



A person lauded Chauhan, “So proud of you Captain Shiva. So happy and proud of your wonderful parents.”

So proud to you Captain Shiva. So happy and proud for your wonderful parents. — arpanasharmamorjaria (@arpanasm) January 4, 2023



Previously, women officers have in the past been deployed to Siachen base camp, which is located at an elevation of around 9,000 feet, as part of their regular assignments with the regiment. Thus, the operational appointment of Captain Chouhan, a Bengal Sapper officer, unquestionably deserves much honour. She wished to join the Indian Armed Forces from childhood. The Rajasthan girl showed unmatched dedication while undergoing training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.

In May 2021, Chauhan was promoted to the Engineer Regiment. Then she underwent rigorous training at the Siachen Battle School, where she received training alongside Indian Army officers and soldiers. Avalanche and crevasse rescue exercises, ice wall climbing, endurance training, and survival drills were all part of the training.

