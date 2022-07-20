Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut seeks exemption from ED from appearance, says in Delhi for Parliament session

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was asked by the Enforcement Directorate to report to its Mumbai office at 11 am on 20 July for the probe in connection with an alleged money laundering case

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has sought an exemption from the Enforcement Directorate for appearing for questioning on Wednesday (20 July). Raut told the federal agency that he will be in Delhi to attend the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

"Parliament session is underway. I have sought exemption (from ED) from appearance. I will be in Delhi," Raut said.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was asked by the ED to report to its Mumbai office at 11 am on 20 July. He was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning today in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Raut is being probed in a case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'Patra chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.

Notably, today's summon was his second in the case. He had last been questioned on 1 July where he was probed for about 10 hours. Raut's reply during the investigation was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

While leaving the ED's office after his questioning on 1 July, Raut had said, "I gave full cooperation and answered all their questions. I will appear again if they call me."

Raut had further said that he was "fearless and undaunted" as he has "not done anything wrong in life".

Raut, who is a close aide to Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, claimed that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.

The ED provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates in April this year as part of this investigation. The attached properties are in the form of land that belonged to Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, at Palghar, Saphale and Padgha in Thane district

The properties also include a flat in Mumbai’s suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut, the ED had said.

The federal agency is questioning Raut to know about his "business and other links" with Pravin Raut and Patkar as well as about the property deals involving his wife.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.