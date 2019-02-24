Shiv Sena’s Chandrakant Khaire claims he can ‘cure’ people by chanting mantras, using ash at National Health Mission event

Aurangabad: Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire has claimed that he can "cure" people by feeling their pulse, chanting mantras and giving them vibhuti (residual wood ash from ritual fires).

Khaire, Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad, made the claim while speaking at a National Health Mission function on Saturday in the presence of medical professionals including dean of the local government medical college and hospital (GMCH). He claimed he had cured several people by chanting mantras or giving them ash to eat or to place under the pillow in a pouch.

He went on to add that he had given some of this ash to senior BJP leader Pramod Mahajan's son Rahul when the former MP was fighting for life in hospital after being shot at by his brother. Khaire said tight security around Mahajan's hospital room meant that no one could enter and this put an obstacle in his efforts, adding that it was his only "failure".

Mahajan was shot on 22 April, 2006 and died a few days later on 3 May in a Mumbai hospital. Narrating another anecdote, Khaire said, "The wife of a party activist was injured in an accident. I felt her pulse and chanted and she opened her eyes and went on to get fine in a couple of days."

As per information on the National Portal of India on parliamentarians, Khaire is a B.Sc graduate from Marathwada University in Aurangabad and also has a Diploma in Personnel Management.

Among those who attended Saturday's function were MLA Sanjay Shirsat, Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, GMCH Dean Dr Kanan Yelikar, civil surgeon Dr Sunder Kulkarni, Deputy Director of Health Dr Swapnil Laale and District Health Officer Dr Amol Gite.

