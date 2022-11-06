Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri's murderer was radicalised on social media: Punjab Police

New Delhi: The man, who shot Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar on Friday, was radicalised on social media, the police said on Sunday.

“Accused Sandeep Sunny was arrested on the same day of the incident. He committed hate crime after getting radicalised on social media”, Amritsar City Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said during a press conference adding “though it isn’t entire part & needs further technical probe.”

Sudhir Suri, a leader of Shiv Sena (Taksali), a right-wing Hindutva outfit, was shot dead in broad daylight on Friday at one of the busiest places in Amritsar.

The shooter was nabbed on Friday itself.

Further investigations are on into the case and a Special Investigation Team has been formed for the same, according to the police.

Suri, who was sitting on a protest at a nearby temple administration for alleged desecration of idols when attacked, was popular on social media for his hate messages against Sikhs and Minorities.

He was on the hit list of many gangsters and Khalistani terrorists. The government had even provided him with security due to the threats.

With inputs from ANI

