Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri's murderer was radicalised on social media: Punjab Police
Sudhir Suri was shot dead in broad daylight on Friday at one of the busiest places in Amritsar
New Delhi: The man, who shot Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar on Friday, was radicalised on social media, the police said on Sunday.
“Accused Sandeep Sunny was arrested on the same day of the incident. He committed hate crime after getting radicalised on social media”, Amritsar City Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said during a press conference adding “though it isn’t entire part & needs further technical probe.”
Sudhir Suri, a leader of Shiv Sena (Taksali), a right-wing Hindutva outfit, was shot dead in broad daylight on Friday at one of the busiest places in Amritsar.
The shooter was nabbed on Friday itself.
Further investigations are on into the case and a Special Investigation Team has been formed for the same, according to the police.
Suri, who was sitting on a protest at a nearby temple administration for alleged desecration of idols when attacked, was popular on social media for his hate messages against Sikhs and Minorities.
He was on the hit list of many gangsters and Khalistani terrorists. The government had even provided him with security due to the threats.
With inputs from ANI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Punjab: Farmer union calls off stir near Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur
Their demands included compensation for crop damage due to rain and pest attack, Rs 200 per quintal for managing paddy stubble, adequate relief against land acquisition and minimum support price for crops like maize and moong
Ludhiana: Receptionist booked for defrauding hospital, patients of Rs 35 Lakh in 14 years
As per the complaint filed by Dr. Avtar Singh Khare, owner and director of the hospital, Anu’s job was to register the patients for treatment by taking Rs 600 as registration/consultation charges
Punjab: AK-56 rifle, 100 rounds recovered on disclosure of police intelligence headquarters attack accused
The attack was carried out at the intelligence headquarters of the Punjab Police in Mohali on 9 May