Shiv Sena opposes floor test, threatens to move Supreme Court against Maharashtra Governor’s decision

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut attacked the Governor's decision of floor test and said 'the speed in which the Raj Bhavan has acted on the demand by BJP was than the Rafael jets purchased by PM Modi'

Shiv Sena has opposed the floor test that has been convened by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on 30 June for the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state to prove majority.

The party has also threatened to move the Supreme Court against the Governor's decision for floor test.

"This is an unlawful activity. The issue of disqualification of 16 MLAs is pending in the Supreme Court. Now if BJP and Governor House are trying to bring down the government, we will approach the Supreme Court and seek justice," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said after the Governor's formal announcement on conducting the floor test in Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday at 11 am.

He also said that the Uddhav Thackeray faction will challenge the Governor's decision of floor test in the Surpreme Court.

"The speed in which the Raj Bhavan has acted on the demand [by BJP] is faster than the Rafael jets purchased by [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi," Raut said.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said asking chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test on 30 June "would be contempt of court proceedings since the matter was deferred by Supreme Court" till 11 July.

This would be contempt of court proceedings if floor test conducted despite the matter not getting final hearing in the SC. https://t.co/TXYwmHS4Jd — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) June 29, 2022

The Maharashtra Governor on Wednesday wrote a letter to State Legislative Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagat to convene a Special Session of the Assembly on 30 June at 11 am "with the only agenda of a trust vote against the Chief Minister."

The Governor said that proceeding of the floor test shall be concluded "in any cases" by 5 pm on 30 June.

Notably, on Monday (27 June), the apex court deferred the hearing on petitions moved by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs against the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly till 11 July.

The court also sought responses from the state government and others on their pleas questioning the legality of disqualification notices.

With inputs from agencies

