Shiv Sena's Sudhir Suri shot dead, video shows attacker firing at him outside temple in Amritsar
Sudhir Suri along with other Shiv Sena leaders were staging a sit-in protest outside a temple against its authorities after some broken idols were found in the trash at the exterior of the premises of the religious site
Amritsar: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot at in Amritsar, Punjab on Friday. He later succumbed to the bullet injuries. The incident took place outside a temple in the city where Shiv Sena leaders were protesting. During the agitation, someone from the crowd came and shot at him.
“Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died,” Amritsar CP said.
(Note: This might be disturbing for some viewers, so viewer discretion is advised)
Sudhir Suri's killer arrested
Police have informed that the accused has been arrested and his weapons have been recovered,
Sudhir Suri has tight police protection
Suri was provided police protection but the attacker today managed to come from the crowd and land at least two shots that killed him before he could be rushed to a hospital, a report by BBC said.
When shot, Suri was on a peaceful dharna. As per reports, earlier in the day, he and his associates had got into an argument with some men from the temple management.
Why were Shiv Sena leaders protesting in Amritsar?
Sudhir Suri along with other Shiv Sena leaders were staging a sit-in protest outside a temple against its authorities after some broken idols were found in the trash at the exterior of the premises of the religious site.
As per reports, the crowd caught hold of the suspected attacker and handed him over to the police. A report by India Today said that the suspected attacker has been identified as Sandeep Singh.
Sudhir Suri on hitlist for offensive language against a community
The report also stated that Suri was on a hitlist and a large team of security personnel was already provided to him.
In July, Suri was arrested on charges of using offensive language against a particular community and provoking religious sentiments.
The Shiv Sena leader had posted a video on social media where he, along with some of his associates, were allegedly heard saying objectionable words against the community.
This is a developing story. Refresh for more details.
With inputs from agencies
