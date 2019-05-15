Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut calls violence during Amit Shah’s Kolkata roadshow ‘unfortunate’ for democracy

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut Wednesday slammed the West Bengal government over the attack on BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, describing the incident as "unfortunate" for the country's democracy.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut, who is the Rajya Sabha MP, said there can be no restrictions on anyone to campaign anywhere the country. "West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not want Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in Bengal. Did anyone stop Mamata from campaigning in Gujarat?" Raut asked.

It is unfortunate that the statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, a noted philosopher and a key figure of Bengal Renaissance, was desecrated, he said.

BJP and TMC supporters Tuesday fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during Shah's roadshow. The BJP chief escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by police.

Reacting to NCP chief Sharad Pawar's remarks that a Modi-led minority government would not last long, like the Vajpayee government in 1996, Raut said there will be a lot of speculations till 23 May (when the Lok Sabha results will be declared).

"I think the NDA will retain power. In the past, several minority coalition governments had completed their terms. This time, too, it would sail through," the Sena leader said.

Over the drought in the state, Raut said Shiv Sena has started the relief work across 18 districts. "We are helping in fodder camps, providing water tankers to the needy people. Even though Uddhav Thackeray is out of the country, he is taking daily briefings about the drought condition," he said.

