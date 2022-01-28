Shimla: Groom rides JCB machine to reach wedding venue amid heavy snowfall; watch viral video here

Not only that, the bride was also brought to her in-laws' home in the same manner.

A winter wedding is a dream for many people. But what happens when your dream wedding is stopped due to heavy snowfall? Most people may do the obvious thing and cancel the wedding. But sometimes, people come up with unique solutions so they can get married despite all obstacles.

A video of a groom making a grand entry at his wedding venue in Shimla on a JCB machine has gone viral on social media. The unique entry took place on 23 January. The purpose behind the groom riding a JCB was not to make some kind of 'hatke' entry at the venue. Rather, it was a solution to some unprecedented weather events.

The groom, Vijay Prakash, was forced to ride a JCB machine to reach the wedding venue as the baraat encountered roadblocks due to heavy snowfall in the area. But rather than going back, the baraat called two excavators. The groom and the baraat rode the JCB machines to reach the wedding venue. Not only that, the bride was also brought to her in-laws' home in the same manner.

In the video clip, Prakash and the baraat can be seen riding two excavators in order to reach the wedding venue. The baraatis can be seen dancing amidst the snowfall. The video, which has gone viral on social media platforms, has amazed social media users. Many people have praised the groom and the baraatis for their unique solution.

The clip was shared on Twitter by user known as Anilkimta on 24 January. In the caption, the user mentioned that due to heavy snowfall, the baraat was ferried in two JCB machines.

According to Indian Express, the excavators were arranged by the groom’s father Jagat Singh. the procession went forward in JCBs for almost 30 kilometres before they reached the wedding venue in Girpur. According to news reports, the wedding rituals were also performed in the excavators.

