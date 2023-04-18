'Shillong's name will echo in eternity', says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma at G20 Space Economy Leaders Meeting

Shillong: The northeastern city of Shillong kicked off the fourth edition of the Space Economy Leaders Meeting (SELM) under India’s G20 presidency on Monday. The meeting will conclude today.

Inaugurating the event, Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “We are given an opportunity to host this event at an important juncture when India has cleared the policy for space and is making numerous strides in space technology. It is also at the time when all G20 countries together are putting maximum investment in space programmes.”

Meghalaya is privileged to host the Space Ecomomy Leaders Meeting (SELM) Pre-Cursor Event on ‘Space Economy, Policy & New Space’ as part of the #G20 Meeting in Shillong. We welcome all the delegates to Meghalaya, the ‘Abode of Clouds’@narendramodi @DrJitendraSingh @g20org pic.twitter.com/LZM1QCoNYH — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 17, 2023

Lauding the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sangma said that he was confident that Shillong’s name will “echo in eternity and people will discuss the different foundations and policies finalised here.

The inaugural ceremony of the SELM pre-cursor event was attended by Conrad Sangma, MoS Dr Jitendra Singh and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant who extended a warm welcome to delegates present at the event.

The pre-cursor events have been organised by Indian Space Research Organisation. Talking to reporters, Principal Secretary, P Shakeel Ahmed said that representatives from the Space Agency of Russia, the Chinese Government, Ministers as well as ten Ambassadors will be attending the meeting.

Ahmed said, “Apart from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), there will be exhibits by the startups of the space economy sector. We would also showcase our cultural heritage and events.”

He added that hosting the delegates will help showcase and benchmark Meghalaya as a prime destination for tourism, investment and development, according to a press release.

The CM further said, “In the issue of flood control, we have seen that space technology has helped us immensely to work in a systematic and scientific manner. The study of damages caused and what immediate actions are needed to be taken are available because of space technology.”

Hailing the advancement made by space technology in India, Sangma said that the Northeast region of the country is bio-sensitive and bio-diverse and that space technology facilitates the region to identify forest covers and the impacts of climate change on such areas.

Sangma said that Meghalaya is one of the few states to use drones “in a strong manner” and not just to capture images and collect data.

“We are also among the few states to go aggressively to implement e-governance. At the recent WSIS competition held by the United Nations, the e-Proposals project of Meghalaya was awarded one of the best in the world,” he said while addressing the gathering.

With inputs from agencies

