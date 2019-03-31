Shelling injures civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch as Pakistan violates ceasefire yet again

Poonch: A civilian was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Saturday night.

The ceasefire violation, which occurred at Poonch's Mendhar, led to the Indian Army retaliating.

The local injured in the shelling by Pakistan was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The ceasefire violation in Poonch district occurred around 8 pm on Saturday.

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

