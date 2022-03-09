Sheikh Hasina thanks Narendra Modi for rescuing Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Ukraine
Indian authorities have rescued Nepalese and Tunisian students also from the war-torn Ukraine
New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rescuing Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga', said government sources.
As per the sources, India has rescued nine Bangladeshis from war-torn Ukraine.
Notably, the Indian authorities have also rescued Nepalese and Tunisian students from the war-torn country.
Earlier, a Pakistani student, Asma Shafique, who was also rescued by the Indian authorities, thanked the Indian embassy in Kyiv and PM Modi for their support.
"I want to thank the Indian embassy of Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation and I also want to thank the Prime Minister of India for supporting us. Hope we get home safely because of the Indian embassy," she said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday informed that it evacuated all Indian students from Ukraine's Sumy.
Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, about 18,000 Indians have been brought back by special flights so far.
A total of 410 Indians arrived in India on Tuesday by two special civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, said the Ministery of Civil Aviation in a media statement.
With this, about 18,000 stranded Indians in Ukraine have been brought back through special flights which were pressed in services since 22 February, 2022.
