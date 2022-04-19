'Sheer nonsense': Delhi HC absconding godman Virendra Dev Dixit's ashram housing 160 women in 'animal-like' conditions

Calling the existence of such a facility in the national capital 'sheer nonsense,' Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla stated that something was definitely going on there

New Delhi: Expressing shock at the functioning of an ashram owned by absconding godman Virendra Dev Dixit, where over 160 women are alleged to be living in "inhumane" and "animal-like" conditions, a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court on Tuesday stated that it is of the prima facie view that the ashram should be taken over by the Health Department of the Delhi government.

Calling the existence of such a facility in the national capital "sheer nonsense," Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla stated that something was definitely going on there, Bar and Bench reported.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by parents of one of the inmates at the facility.

"We are going to direct the government to take over the ashram. We will direct it today. This is sheer nonsense. In broad daylight, in a city like Delhi you are doing this nonsense. Who is running it in his (Dixit) absence," the High Court asked.

As per the report, Dixit was an adherent of the Brahma Kumaris, who later founded his own organisation -- Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya. He has been accused of confining and sexually exploiting over 100 women at his "fortress-like ashram" in Rohini area of the national capital.

Dixit and his ashram got attention in December 2018 when over 40 women were rescued from the premises by Delhi Police. Since then, the godman has been on the run, while the matter is now being handled by Central Bureau of Investigation.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy stated that the parents wanted to meet their daughter who is suffering from severe backache. However, they were not being allowed to do so. Further, she informed the court about the reports furnished by Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal and advocate Nandita Rao that revealed that the inmates were living in the ashram in "animal-like" conditions with some of them appearing to be minors and showing signs of substance abuse.

Later on, the Bench allowed the parents to meet their daughter before the next date of hearing, while Delhi Police has been directed to provide adequate safety to them, and facilitate the meeting, according to the Bar and Bench report.

The matter will next be considered on Thursday along with a similar petition that deals with the ashram and its functioning.

