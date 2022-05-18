Sheena Bora murder case: SC grants bail to prime accused Indrani Mukerjea, says, '6.5 years is too long a time'

Indrani Mukerjea has be released on bail subject to satisfaction of the trial court. 'The same conditions imposed on Peter Mukerjea will also be imposed on her,' the SC said

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, has been granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Granting her bail, the apex court said: "We are granting bail to Indrani Mukerjea. 6.5 years is too long a time" and the case is based on circumstantial evidence.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said that even if half the witnesses in the cases are given up by the prosecution, the trial is not going to be completed anytime soon.

The bench said, "The allegation made against the petitioner is that she planned the murder in view of the live in relationship of her daughter with Rahul Mukerjea, who was the son of Peter Mukerjea and his earlier wife."

"We are not making comments on the merits of the case. Even if 50 per cent witnesses are given by prosecution, the trial would not be over soon. She will be released on bail subject to satisfaction of the trial court. The same conditions imposed on Peter Mukerjea will also be imposed on her," the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai and A S Bopanna said.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Indrani Mukerjea, who is currently lodged at the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai following her arrest in August 2015.

Rohatgi submitted that the trial is not going to complete anytime soon as a large number of witnesses are yet to be examined.

In February, Indrani had moved her bail plea to the Supreme Court after the CBI court had denied her bail on several occasions.

In March, the CBI had opposed her bail plea in the apex court as Indrani is accused of committing the heinous act of planning and killing her own daughter. The CBI court also stated that since Indrani Mukerjea is an influential person, there is every apprehension that she will threaten, intimidate or induce the prosecution witnesses.

In April 2012, Sheena Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna. Her body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

Sheena Bora was Indrani's daughter from her previous relationship.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. He was granted bail by the high court in February 2020. His marriage to Indrani Mukerjea ended during the period of incarceration.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.