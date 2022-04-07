Shashi Tharoor reacts to memes on his chat with Supriya Sule during Farooq Abdullah's speech in Parliament

Soon after the video went viral, Tharoor's smiling face and leaning posture in parliament triggered a meme fest on social media

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has always grabbed eyeballs on the internet. Be it his vocabulary or by his ability to crack a joke on himself, the former diplomat's 8.2 million Twitter followers are testament to his popularity. In a recently-viral video, the former diplomat has been caught not paying too much heed to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah's speech in Parliament.

Shared by a Twitter user named Farrago Abdullah, the former union minister was spotted chatting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP from Baramati Supriya Sule while the senior National Conference leader was speaking on Russia-Ukraine war.

Reacting to the memes, Tharoor wrote in a tweet that Sule was asking her a policy question as she was supposed to speak next. He added that he had to lean to listen to her as she was speaking very softly.

For all those who've been enjoying themselves at @supriyaSule's &my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next. She was speaking softly so as not to disturb FarooqSahib, so i leaned over to hear her.🙏 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 7, 2022

In the video, Tharoor can be seen leaning over his desk and talking to Sule, while Abdullah was delivering his speech. Instead of the original audio (speech in Parliament), the user has added the chartbuster track Srivalli from Telugu actor Allu Arjun-starrer film Pushpa: The Rise. Watch the clip here:

It was a great speech by Farooq Abdullah. Must listen for everyone. @ShashiTharoor pic.twitter.com/STQe0yulxG — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) April 6, 2022

RSP member NK Premachandran was in the chair and Parliament was in discussion over the ongoing issues related to the Russia-Ukraine war when the incident took place. Soon after the video went viral, Tharoor's smiling face and leaning posture in parliament triggered a meme fest on social media. Here are a few of them:

Shashi Tharoor teaching us that work life balance is important pic.twitter.com/yDflm544OF — AIl India Memes (@allindiamemes) April 6, 2022

If back benches are not listening or serious how could you aspect we are?@abdullah_0mar https://t.co/CwfODD0NrC — Jitendra Singh (@Jitendr07497645) April 7, 2022

Shashi Tharoor be like: *Main duniya bhula dunga teri chahat mein!!!* pic.twitter.com/fdB30AqABv — Looney Tunes💫🖤 (@Tweeeeeeety17) April 7, 2022

This is not the first time when Shashi Tharoor has found himself at the receiving end. Last year in November, Tharoor's post featuring a group-fie with a bunch of women MPs had also gone viral. The photo was taken during the Winter Session of Parliament and it included Supriya Sule, Congress MP from Patiala Preneet Kaur, Congress MP from Karur S Jothimani, TMC MP from Jadavpur Mimi Chakraborty, TMC MP from Basirhat Nushrat Jahan and DMK MP from South Chennai Thamizhachi Thangapandian.

