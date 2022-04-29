Shashi Tharoor pens poem on Arvind Kejriwal's sitting posture during meet with PM Modi, says 'reveals his pandiculation'

Posting the video of PM Modi's interaction with chief ministers, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya had said, 'Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself with uncouth mannerism'

Shashi Tharoor, a senior Congress leader, on Friday penned a poem, taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal's sitting posture and "mannerism" while participating in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference. Tharoor also took aim at BJP in his short poem.

BJP too had criticised Kejriwal on Wednesday over his "mannerless" posture during the meeting with PM Modi on the COVID-19 situation in the country and asked him whether that is the way a chief minister should behave at an important meeting.

Here's Shashi Tharoor's poem on Arvind Kejriwal's sitting posture

There once was a CM of Delhi

Who stretched from his head to his belly;

The onscreen reticulation

Revealed his pandiculation

So BJP frothed & quivered like jelly!

Posting the video of PM Modi's interaction with chief ministers, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya had said, "Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself with uncouth mannerism."

Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself with uncouth mannerism… pic.twitter.com/h5RECiI7vl — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 27, 2022

In the video, Kejriwal was seen sitting in a relaxed manner with his hands stretched behind his head. The video shows PM Modi addressing the Chief Ministers, as Kejriwal and others listen to him. The clip soon went viral and created a stir on social media.

The same clip was shared on Delhi BJP's official Twitter with the caption, "Mannerless CM of Delhi!"

Asking whether this is how a chief minister should behave at an important meeting, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla had wondered whether Kejriwal was "bored or mannerless or both".

