Sharjeel Imam moves Delhi court for bail in sedition case
The matter relates to the alleged inflammatory speeches made by Imam in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia area in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act
Sharjeel Imam has moved Karkardooma Court here seeking interim bail in the sedition case, in view of recent Supreme Court order wherein the sedition law has been kept in abeyance till Centre reconsiders the provision.
The matter relates to the alleged inflammatory speeches made by Imam in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia area in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The plea has been filed before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, who had denied him bail and had also framed charges against him, Live Law reported.
His counsel had withdrawn the bail application from the Delhi High Court after the prosecution had raised the issue of maintainability.
"In view of the Supreme Court's directions, the hindrance raised by this Ld. Special Court in the impugned order stands obviated, and observations surrounding the
offence under section 124-A IPC cannot be taken into consideration in the proceedings against the Petitioner pending the final outcome of the Constitutional challenges to the section," the plea states.
The Supreme court had directed to keep all pending appeals and proceedings with respect to the charge framed under section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code in abeyance.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
SC restrains son from dealing in properties of 89-year-old mother suffering from dementia
This comes after the bench took serious note of the fact that the son took his mother who is also virtually immobile to a registrar's office in Motihari, Bihar, to get her thumb impression to allegedly sell off her properties worth Rs 2 crore
Supreme Court extends deadline till 28 August for demolition of twin 40-storey towers of Supertech in Noida
Counsel appearing for IRP for Supertech said that after the test blast conducted by the Edifice Engineering it was found that the structure was stronger and stable than it was expected.
SC Collegium recommends elevation of five judges as CJs of HCs, transfers Telangana CJ to DHC
The Delhi High Court has not had a Chief Justice since Chief Justice D N Patel, retired and Justice Sanghi has been the acting CJ since 13 March, this year