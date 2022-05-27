Sharjeel Imam moves Delhi court for bail in sedition case

The matter relates to the alleged inflammatory speeches made by Imam in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia area in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act

Sharjeel Imam has moved Karkardooma Court here seeking interim bail in the sedition case, in view of recent Supreme Court order wherein the sedition law has been kept in abeyance till Centre reconsiders the provision.

The matter relates to the alleged inflammatory speeches made by Imam in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia area in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The plea has been filed before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, who had denied him bail and had also framed charges against him, Live Law reported.

His counsel had withdrawn the bail application from the Delhi High Court after the prosecution had raised the issue of maintainability.

"In view of the Supreme Court's directions, the hindrance raised by this Ld. Special Court in the impugned order stands obviated, and observations surrounding the

offence under section 124-A IPC cannot be taken into consideration in the proceedings against the Petitioner pending the final outcome of the Constitutional challenges to the section," the plea states.

The Supreme court had directed to keep all pending appeals and proceedings with respect to the charge framed under section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code in abeyance.

