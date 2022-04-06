Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi, raises issue of ED action against Sanjay Raut's wife

This comes a day after ED attaching assets of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut, in a case related to irregularities in a chawl redevelopment project at Mumbai's Goregaon

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office in the Parliament on Wednesday. As per several media reports, the meeting lasted 20 minutes.

This comes in the backdrop of ED attaching assets of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut, in a case related to irregularities in a chawl redevelopment project at Mumbai's Goregaon.

As per India Today, while speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sharad Pawar said, “I spoke to the prime minister about the case related to Rajya Sabha (RS) member Sanjay Raut. I told him that the way Raut’s properties have been attached is injustice."

Sharad Pawar added, “I told the prime minister that Raut is not just a RS member, but also a journalist.”

Additionally, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday took former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh into their custody from the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai where he was lodged.

As per news agency ANI, the central agency had lodged a case of extortion against him. He will be produced before CBI Court shortly. Yesterday, the central agency had told the Special CBI Court that Deshmukh was trying to evade CBI questioning in the Rs 400 crore money laundering case and that is why he is citing health reasons.

CBI has taken custody of ex-Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze and two of the close aides of Deshmukh, Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande.

It has taken custody of these three to carry out further investigation into the alleged corruption and extortion case against Deshmukh, ANI said.

These three accused were in judicial custody of the Special PMLA Court in the money laundering case against Deshmukh.

