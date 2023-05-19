India

'Shape up or go to police lines': Haryana govt's message to overweight cops

Minister Vij's directive aims to address the issue of police personnel gaining excessive weight over time, urging their transfer to the police line for exercise until they become fit for duty

FP Staff May 19, 2023 17:37:47 IST
'Shape up or go to police lines': Haryana govt's message to overweight cops

Anil Vij. ANI

Haryana’s home and health minister, Anil Vij, has issued an order stating that overweight policemen in the state will be transferred to Police Lines to prioritize the fitness of personnel. The officers and personnel can rejoin duty after achieving fitness through exercise.

“Keeping in view the fitness of the officers and personnel of Haryana Police, Home Minister Anil Vij has today issued written directions to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department that many of the police personnel in the police department have become overweight and by the time, their weight is being increased more, should be transferred to the police line,” an official statement by the Home Department said, reported ANI.

The state Health Minister issued written instructions in this regard to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, keeping in mind the fitness of police officers and personnel.

Related Articles

Slim down or...

'Slim down or... ': Where will Haryana's obese cops go?

Slim down or...

Corporate offices in Gurugram now allowed to serve beer and wine

It added, according to ANI, “In this regard, the Home Minister Anil Vij has today issued a written direction to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department so that the police personnel whose weight has increased and continues to increase with time, can be fit through exercise. Only after that, they should be deputed on duty.”

Minister Vij’s directive aims to address the issue of police personnel gaining excessive weight over time, urging their transfer to the police line for exercise until they become fit for duty.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 19, 2023 17:37:47 IST

TAGS:

also read

Divorced woman seeks refund from wedding photographer 4 years after marriage
World

Divorced woman seeks refund from wedding photographer 4 years after marriage

The Twitter chat between the woman and her wedding photographer has gone viral on social media, leaving the internet in splits

Viral: Man teases elephant with folded hands; his 'antics' anger internet
India

Viral: Man teases elephant with folded hands; his 'antics' anger internet

As the video went viral, reactions started pouring in against the man for his act. Internet users seemed angry with the man’s 'foolishness'. Many even said that the man should be punished

Heartwarming! Viral video shows man taking his father on his first-ever flight
India

Heartwarming! Viral video shows man taking his father on his first-ever flight

The viral shows how a man took his father on his first-ever flight. The father's happy expressions are priceless!