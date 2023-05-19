'Shape up or go to police lines': Haryana govt's message to overweight cops

Haryana’s home and health minister, Anil Vij, has issued an order stating that overweight policemen in the state will be transferred to Police Lines to prioritize the fitness of personnel. The officers and personnel can rejoin duty after achieving fitness through exercise.

“Keeping in view the fitness of the officers and personnel of Haryana Police, Home Minister Anil Vij has today issued written directions to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department that many of the police personnel in the police department have become overweight and by the time, their weight is being increased more, should be transferred to the police line,” an official statement by the Home Department said, reported ANI.

The state Health Minister issued written instructions in this regard to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, keeping in mind the fitness of police officers and personnel.

It added, according to ANI, “In this regard, the Home Minister Anil Vij has today issued a written direction to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department so that the police personnel whose weight has increased and continues to increase with time, can be fit through exercise. Only after that, they should be deputed on duty.”

Minister Vij’s directive aims to address the issue of police personnel gaining excessive weight over time, urging their transfer to the police line for exercise until they become fit for duty.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.