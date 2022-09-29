'Shameful': Twitter slams Bihar IAS officer after her condom reference to request for sanitary pads

A senior IAS officer in Bihar stirred controversy by responding insensitively to students who asked for free sanitary pads at an event conducted in the state capital Patna. According to reports, Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, the managing director of the Bihar Women Development Corporation, was asked if the state government could provide free sanitary pads during a seminar on “Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar”.

To the query, Bamhrah replied, “Today you are asking for sanitary pads, tomorrow you will ask for condoms. Why do you need to take things from the government? The officer continued by adding, “This mentality is incorrect.”

The girls challenged Bamhrah after listening to her response and claimed that the government makes numerous promises in order to secure votes. Bamhrah came up with another shocking reply and said, “Then give no vote. Turn into Pakistan.” The girl’s response was that she won’t go to Pakistan because she is an Indian. “By using taxpayer funds, the government is able to provide facilities. Why would taxpayers not request the services if they are paying money to the government?” she further enquired.

Another female student said that there were issues with the girls’ toilets at her school because the boys sometimes enter the same toilets. Many in the audience were stunned and appalled at the tone of the senior IAS officer who demeaned the female students by asking them if every student in the room has separate toilets for males and females at home.

The entire conversation was recorded, and the video is being extensively circulated on social media. People went on to slam the IAS officer for her choice of words during the public event.

A person wrote, “Giving girls free sanitary pads has a high correlation with girls staying in school and not dropping out. Bihar has a problem with retaining girls in school.”

Giving girls free sanitary pads has a high correlation with girls staying in school and not dropping out. Bihar has a problem of retaining girls in school. Forget the IAS Officer’s detour to condoms. Her rejection of sanitary pad demands is baffling! https://t.co/dVp9Sc05u7 — Puram (@puram_politics) September 29, 2022



Another one noted, “It’s very shameful that an IAS officer of Bihar discourages a girl from demanding even basic things for maintaining proper hygiene.”

Shameful 🤬

Their duty is just to be corrupt and to be accumulating wealth by illicit means. It’s very Shameful that an IAS officer of Bihar discourages a girl from demanding even basic thing for maintaining proper hygiene. #SanitaryPads https://t.co/FvQglPoH6Q — Vikram Singh Chauhan (@Vikram_S0079) September 29, 2022



An individual suggested, “Instead of talking such non-sense thing, she could have initiated a project to manufacture sanitary napkins at every taluka level in Bihar. It can create jobs for women as also it doesn’t involve much investment.”

So called IAS officer. Instead of talking such non-sense thing, she could have initiated a project to manufacture sanitary napkins at every taluka level in Bihar. It can create jobs for women as also it doesn’t involve much investment. pic.twitter.com/agiLWMsc7m — VILAS MAHAPADI (@vilas56) September 29, 2022



Angry citizens also reminded the officer of her duties as a public servant.

It proves that just passing an exam like UPSC don’t mean u deserve to be an IAS officer. U r there for 80% of poor & middle class Indians who r devoid of basic amenities but its shocking that just passing an exam put u ppl in air.

Shameful & Insensitive#UPSC #Bihar #EktaKapoor pic.twitter.com/lZEJSDrHkq — देशी छोरा (@Deshi_Indian01) September 29, 2022



A user marked it as a “time to abolish arrogant, corrupted, feudalistic all India services.”

IAS officer #harjotkaur humiliates a girl with derogatory remarks. Time to abolish arrogant, corrupted, feudalistic all india services.#ias #Bihar pic.twitter.com/nsXqyLRUVO — Maverick (@Maveric72293310) September 29, 2022



Here are some other notable reactions:

sanitary pads are available at 1 Rs per pad at PM Jan aushadi kendras. Maybe Bihar govt has not implemented the scheme. IAS officer shud have known abt the scheme instead of giving gyaan. She is also utilising lot of govt benefits other than salary. — Hata sawan ki ghata 🇮🇳 (@surya1972) September 29, 2022

This is where we are !!! Long way to go 😣 pic.twitter.com/d7Mq8X2mI6 — Dr V 🦷💉 (@DrVW30) September 28, 2022

This is utterly rubbish reply by an IAS officer. This isn’t expected at all. Her comment at the end is even worse. #Bihar https://t.co/Q5sMHStLiI — Ashique Ali (@ashiquehunmain) September 29, 2022

Most insensitive IAS Officer… Being a woman how can she behave like this..? her education is a waste Of national resources.. shame on her.. Bihar Govt should take strict action against her and teach a befitting lesson to such Disgusting Bureaucrats… — Subhash Hugar 🇮🇳 (@SubhashHugar) September 29, 2022



Referring to the viral video, Bamhrah told the media personnel present, “It’s all fake, malicious, and incorrect reporting of an occurrence. I’m regarded as one of the loudest advocates of women’s rights and empowerment. Such desperate measures to damage my reputation may have been taken by some cunning individuals.”

