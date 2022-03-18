Shab-e-Barat 2022: From date to significance, here's all you need to know about the 'night of forgiveness'

Also known as Laylat al-Baraat, Shab-e-Barat is one of the holiest night of the Islamic calendar

The night of fortune and forgiveness, Shab-e-Barat is an Islamic festival that is observed by the Muslims around the globe. The festival is celebrated on the intervening night of 14th and 15th of the month of Sha'aban (eighth month of the Islamic calendar).

Also known as Laylat al-Baraat, Shab-e-Barat is one of the holiest night of the Islamic calendar and this year, it is being celebrated on 18 and 19 March.

Significance

The Persian term 'Shab' means night, while the Arabic word 'Barat' means salvation and pardon.

On this day, it is believed that Allah writes his worshipers’ fate for the coming year based on their previous actions. Hence, the holy night is spent pleading God for forgiveness for any misdemeanour. The festival takes place just ahead of Ramadan.

Celebration

Shab-e-Barat is marked with religious zeal and devotion across the country. People visit mosques on this day to offer prayers to Allah. They also visit graves of their loved ones, light candles and offer prayers to seek forgiveness for them. On this day, people also recite the holy Quran and do charity and distribute food among poor.

History

The origin of the event can be traced back to the birth of Muhammad al-Mahdi, the Shia Muslims' twelfth Imam. The holy night is celebrated as his birthday.

The Sunni Muslim community, on the other hand, believes that God saved Noah's Ark from the deluge on this day and this is why Shab-e-Barat is celebrated across the world.

Wishes

May this night burn all the negativity and bring positivity and a better understanding of life. Shab-e-Barat Mubarak!

On this great day may Allah shower his countless blessings on you and your family. Shab-e-Barat Mubarak 2022!

Today on this day of Shab-e-Barat, I wish you and your family lots of love and happiness. Shab-e-Barat Mubarak!

On this great night, make a great start. Shab-e-Barat Mubakar to all your family and friends!

On this great night, thank Allah Pak for everything. Shab-e-Barat Mubarak!

Have a blessed future. Shab-e-Barat Mubarak!

