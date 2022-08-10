Police said the accused, who was on the run for the past two weeks, was arrested from Bengaluru after a massive manhunt.

New Delhi: Kannur Congress councillor PV Krishnakumar was arrested from Bengaluru on Tuesday in connection with a sexual assault case, police said on Wednesday.

"A case was filed against Krishnakumar for sexually assaulting a bank employee. The accused was absconding. We conducted searches in Kerala and neighbouring states and finally arrested him from Bengaluru on Tuesday. He will be produced in court today," said Ilango R, CP, Kannur.

The woman had filed a police complaint on 20 July.

