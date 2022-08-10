Sexual assault case: Kannur Congress councillor arrested from Bengaluru
Police said the accused, who was on the run for the past two weeks, was arrested from Bengaluru after a massive manhunt.
New Delhi: Kannur Congress councillor PV Krishnakumar was arrested from Bengaluru on Tuesday in connection with a sexual assault case, police said on Wednesday.
Police said the accused, who was on the run for the past two weeks, was arrested from Bengaluru after a massive manhunt.
"A case was filed against Krishnakumar for sexually assaulting a bank employee. The accused was absconding. We conducted searches in Kerala and neighbouring states and finally arrested him from Bengaluru on Tuesday. He will be produced in court today," said Ilango R, CP, Kannur.
The woman had filed a police complaint on 20 July.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Asaram's wife, daughter arrested; later released
City police arrested self-styled godman Asaram Bapu's wife and daughter and later released them as they procured anticipatory bail in connection with a rape case filed against him by a Surat-based woman.
Tarun Tejpal's judicial custody extended by 14 days
A court here on Monday extended Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal's judicial remand by 14 more days.
Two Asaram Bapu aides get bail in sexual assault case
Two aides of Asaram Bapu, who are co-accused in a sexual exploitation of a minor girl, were granted bail by Rajasthan High Court today. Justice Nirmal Jeet Kaur granted the bail to Sharad Chandra (administrator of the gurukul at Chhindwara) and Prakash ( Asaram's cook) today.