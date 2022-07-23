Sex racket busted in South Delhi; know how police nets prostitution rings

Secret information or ‘tips’ to the police as well as decoy customers have also been used to break up prostitution rings

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Delhi police busted a prostitution racket that was functioning in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, involving foreign girls.

According to Free Press Journal, 10 women have been rescued and five accused have been arrested.

Anti Human Trafficking Unit of Delhi police has busted a prostitution racket functional in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, involving foreign girls. Five accused have been arrested in the case, 10 women rescued: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

This is not the first time a prostitution racket involving foreign girls has been busted in Delhi.

According to Times of India, on March, 2022, an international prostitution racket was busted in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar. The ring was allegedly being run from an OYO hotel, and six people, including three women from Uzbekistan, were nabbed.

Police said in the intervening night of 14 to 15 March, they received secret information of a sex racket being run in hotel situated at Shashi Garden. Subsequently, a decoy customer was sent to the hotel.

"A decoy customer was sent to the hotel and subsequently, a raid was conducted at the hotel. Three Uzbek women along with two agents, Praveen Kumar and Ketan Kansal, were found present in the room of the second floor at the hotel," the officer said, adding that all of them were arrested.

Secret information or ‘tips’ to the police as well as decoy customers have also been used to break up prostitution rings.

Earlier this year, at the direction of a decoy customer, a raid team was able to bust a prostitution racket operated in hotels in the Aerocity area, in Delhi. The police were able to arrest three people, including the kingpin.

According to Latestly, Delhi police busted a sex racket and arrested four people including three women in this connection, an official said 20 July, 2022.

The accused were identified as Ajay (37), who was running the racket, and three women — Sangita (27), Munni Khatun (26), and Simran (27).

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said that the police received information at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday about a brothel being run at a house in Sanjay Nagar, Sector 2, Rohini.

"A police constable who was in civilian clothes was deployed as a decoy customer and was given Rs 2000 in 4 notes of Rs 500 denomination," the DCP said, adding that he negotiated the deal.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.