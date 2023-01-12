Sex for Visa at Pakistan High Commission? Indian woman says so

New Delhi: A female Indian professor accused two officials of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi of sexual harassment when she went there to apply for a visa.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, the woman shared how she was harassed by Pakistani officials named Tahir Abbas and Asif.

They asked me lewd questions and sought sex for a visa, she said.

The woman said she booked an appointment for her visa application at the Pakistan High Commission for her visit to Lahore in March 2022.

During her visa interview, a staff member started asking her inappropriate questions.

“He asked me if extra-marital relationships were allowed in my faith. He said he could marry as many women as he wanted,” she said.

“He held my hand. I got up and told him I wanted to leave. Then another official came. He asked me similar questions. They said it was not right to live without a man,”

“He asked me why I wasn’t married. How do I live without marriage? What do I do for my sexual desires?” she added.

‘Spend a night with us & get visa within 24 hours’

The woman’s harrowing experience did not end at the high commission. She told News18 that the two officials sent her texts on WhatsApp and asked her to come to Pakistan where they would pay for her stay.

“They even called me and said I would get a visa within 24 hours if I spent the night with them,” she said.

“They promised me payment if wrote articles against PM Narendra Modi. They were messaging and deleting them at the same time. I took screenshots of the messages. By the language of the texts, I think both were messaging me,” the woman added.

‘Officials enjoy diplomatic immunity’

She added that she gathered the chats and evidence and raised a complaint with the Pakistan High Commission but no action has been taken yet. The woman also said that she cannot file a police complaint as the officials enjoy diplomatic immunity.

According to exclusive details accessed by News18, the woman is a senior professor and head of a department at a university.

She wanted to visit Lahore to document the monuments and deliver a lecture at a university in the city.

