Seventy-year-old man receives PhD degree from PM Modi at Anna University

Tamil Nadu: A seventy-year-old man received his PhD degree at the convocation ceremony at Anna University in Chennai today. It took him 8 years to earn his doctorate from the university.

Rajagopal told ANI, "I received cordial help from my colleagues, inclunding non-teaching staff. We were honoured to have PM Modi at the convocation."

Tamil Nadu | Seventy-yr-old Rajagopal received his PhD degree at convocation ceremony at Anna University, today. It took him 8 yrs to earn his doctorate I received cordial help from my colleagues, incl non-teaching staff. We were honoured to have PM at the convocation: Rajagopal pic.twitter.com/rHotsqDOz5 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai. The hall was packed and many students could not be present.

Meanwhile, PM Modi later went to classrooms to meet and greet graduating students who couldn’t be present in the hall.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitated the Prime Minister at the 42nd convocation of Anna University.

During the programme, PM Modi awarded gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists. The Prime Minister also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

“Congratulations to all those who are graduating today in Anna University’s 42nd convocation. You would have already built a future for yourselves in your minds. Therefore, today is not only a day of achievements but also of aspirations,” PM Modi said.

“Today is not only a day of achievement but also of aspirations. I wish that all the dreams of our youth come true. To teachers and other staff members, you are nation-builders, who are creating the leaders of tomorrow,” he added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed the education atmosphere in the state and noted that it stood out in the number of persons getting higher education.

His government has placed high importance on education, Stalin said and listed out the various initiatives in the sector.

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister, K Ponmudy said that the state ranks number one in higher education studies.

"You should not only get a job but also give the job to others. Engineers should become entrepreneurs. Tamil Nadu is first in higher education studies. 56.5 per cent of women get convocation today. The entrance exam was scrapped and abolished by late Chief Minister Karunanidhi so that the intake of 25,000 students per year should increase to 77,0000 engineering students per year in Tamil Nadu colleges," said Ponmudy.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi was also present at the event.

Anna University was established on 4 September, 1978. It is named after CN Annadurai, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It has 13 Constituent Colleges, 494 Affiliated Colleges spread over Tamil Nadu and 3 Regional Campuses - Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.