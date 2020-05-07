Seven workers at paper mill in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh hospitalised after gas leakage; three in critical condition, says police official

As many as seven workers of a paper mill in Chhattigarh's Raigarh were hospitalised after being exposed to a gas leakage while reportedly cleaning a tank in the mill in the early hours of Thursday, the district's Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Singh told ANI.

Three of them are in a critical condition, the SP said.

"The interrogation of the mill owner is underway. The incident was reported in the early hours of Thursday," he added.

Times Now also quoted Singh as saying that the paper mill owner did not inform the police about the leak, who got to know about the incident from the hospital where those exposed are admitted.

The official said that a case will be registered in the matter.

This is the second incident of gas poisoning to have occurred on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Styrene gas leaked from the LG Polymers factory in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam, claiming 11 lives. Nearly 1,000 people have been exposed to the gas and styrene has leaked out of the factory, according to the NDMA.

With inputs from ANI

